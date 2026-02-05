North Dakota wins 76-73 over Omaha

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Greyson Uelmen scored 21 points as North Dakota beat Omaha 76-73 on Thursday. Uelmen had…

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Greyson Uelmen scored 21 points as North Dakota beat Omaha 76-73 on Thursday.

Uelmen had eight rebounds for the Fighting Hawks (14-12, 8-2 Summit League). Eli King added 14 points along with 10 rebounds. George Natsvlishvili had 14 points and shot 4 of 6 from the field and 6 of 14 from the free-throw line.

Grant Stubblefield led the Mavericks (12-13, 5-5) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and two blocks. Ja’Sean Glover added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Lance Waddles finished with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

