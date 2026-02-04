North Dakota State plays Denver after Feddersen’s 20-point showing

Denver Pioneers (10-14, 3-6 Summit League) at North Dakota State Bison (19-5, 9-0 Summit League) Fargo, North Dakota; Thursday, 8…

Denver Pioneers (10-14, 3-6 Summit League) at North Dakota State Bison (19-5, 9-0 Summit League)

Fargo, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State hosts Denver after Noah Feddersen scored 20 points in North Dakota State’s 89-84 overtime victory against the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Bison are 10-0 in home games. North Dakota State is 4-2 in one-possession games.

The Pioneers are 3-6 in conference play. Denver has a 5-8 record against teams above .500.

North Dakota State is shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 49.0% Denver allows to opponents. Denver averages 12.9 more points per game (83.3) than North Dakota State allows (70.4).

The Bison and Pioneers face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damari Wheeler-Thomas is scoring 13.7 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Bison. Trevian Carson is averaging 15.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games.

Carson Johnson is averaging 19.3 points for the Pioneers. Zane Nelson is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 9-1, averaging 80.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 82.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points.

