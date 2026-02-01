North Carolina visits Brooks and NC State

North Carolina Tar Heels (17-5, 6-3 ACC) at NC State Lady Wolfpack (15-6, 8-2 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Monday, 6…

North Carolina Tar Heels (17-5, 6-3 ACC) at NC State Lady Wolfpack (15-6, 8-2 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State hosts North Carolina after Zoe Brooks scored 27 points in NC State’s 106-84 win over the Boston College Eagles.

The Lady Wolfpack have gone 7-3 at home. NC State leads the ACC with 30.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Khamil Pierre averaging 8.2.

The Tar Heels are 6-3 against ACC opponents. North Carolina ranks seventh in the ACC with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Nyla Harris averaging 2.9.

NC State makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than North Carolina has allowed to its opponents (37.4%). North Carolina scores 9.8 more points per game (76.7) than NC State gives up (66.9).

The Lady Wolfpack and Tar Heels square off Monday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre is averaging 16.4 points and 11.7 rebounds for the Lady Wolfpack. Brooks is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games.

Lanie Grant averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tar Heels, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc. Harris is shooting 54.2% and averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Wolfpack: 8-2, averaging 81.5 points, 36.9 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 74.5 points, 36.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points.

