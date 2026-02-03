No. 8 Michigan faces Nebraska after Holloway’s 26-point game

Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-6, 5-6 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (19-3, 10-1 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-6, 5-6 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (19-3, 10-1 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Michigan plays Nebraska after Mila Holloway scored 26 points in Michigan’s 94-91 win against the Michigan State Spartans.

The Wolverines have gone 11-0 at home. Michigan is sixth in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 61.4 points while holding opponents to 38.9% shooting.

The Cornhuskers are 5-6 in Big Ten play. Nebraska is ninth in college basketball with 18.8 assists per game led by Britt Prince averaging 4.4.

Michigan averages 87.8 points, 22.7 more per game than the 65.1 Nebraska allows. Nebraska has shot at a 49.1% rate from the field this season, 10.2 percentage points above the 38.9% shooting opponents of Michigan have averaged.

The Wolverines and Cornhuskers square off Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Olson is shooting 47.4% and averaging 18.7 points for the Wolverines. Syla Swords is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Prince is averaging 18.1 points, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cornhuskers. Amiah Hargrove is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 82.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 11.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 27.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

