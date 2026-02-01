No. 6 LSU women win seventh straight game, a 103-63 blowout over No. 24 Alabama

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jada Richard scored 16 points and No. 6 LSU recorded its seventh straight win, a…

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jada Richard scored 16 points and No. 6 LSU recorded its seventh straight win, a 103-63 blowout over No. 24 Alabama on Sunday.

The Tigers (21-2, 7-2 Southeastern Conference), who lead the nation in scoring margin, scored 100 points in a league game for the first time this season. They handed the Crimson Tide (19-4, 5-4) their worst defeat of the season.

ZaKiyah Johnson had 15 points and 10 rebounds for her second double-double of the season, Mikaylah Williams scored 15 points and MiLaysia Fulwiley added 10 for LSU.

Jessica Timmons led Alabama with 15 points.

LSU ended the first, second and third quarters with 7-2, 10-4 and 11-1 runs.

Richard, who had 6 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists in the opening quarter, hit a 3-pointer and had an assist in the Tigers’ closing burst.

Williams scored 9 of LSU’s last 10 points in the final 2:07 of the second quarter to expand LSU’s lead to 20 points at halftime.

Alabama couldn’t match LSU’s relentless inside play from reserves Johnson and Amiya Joyner. They combined for 18 points and 7 rebounds in the first half.

The Tigers turned up the defense in the third quarter, blocking six of Alabama’s 19 field goal attempts, including the Crimson Tide’s last four shots.

Alabama: Hosts Ole Miss on Thursday.

LSU: Visits Texas on Thursday.

