No. 5 Illinois beats Northwestern 84-44 for 12th straight win

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Andrej Stojakovic scored 17 points and No. 5 Illinois made 17 3-pointers in an 84-44 win…

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Andrej Stojakovic scored 17 points and No. 5 Illinois made 17 3-pointers in an 84-44 win over Northwestern on Wednesday night.

Keaton Wagler, Zvonimir Ivisic and Ben Humrichous each had 13 points for Illinois (20-3, 11-1 Big Ten), which won its 12th straight game. David Mirkovic had 12 points and Tomislav Ivisic had 12 rebounds.

Six players made 3s for Illinois, which shot 17 of 38 from behind the arc and had just two turnovers.

Wagler, whose 19th birthday was Tuesday, has scored in double figures in 15 straight games and 20 times this season.

He banked in a 3 from halfcourt with four seconds left the first half, giving Illinois a 47-19 lead at halftime.

Northwestern (10-13, 2-10), which shot 29% from the field including 4 of 25 on 3-pointers, did not have a player score in double figures.

Nick Martinelli, the Big Ten’s leading scorer, had just four points, 19 under his average. He was 2 of 10 from the field while playing 27 minutes. Tre Singleton led the Wildcats with eight points.

PORTLAND 87, NO. 6 GONZAGA 80

PORTLAND (AP) — Joel Foxwell scored 27 points and Portland upset Gonzaga, giving the Pilots their first victory over a top-10 team and snapping the Bulldogs’ 15-game winning streak.

The victory also ended a 20-game Gonzaga winning streak in the series. The Pilots had not defeated the Bulldogs since an 82-73 triumph in Portland on Jan. 9, 2014.

James O’Donnell added 16 points for the Pilots (11-14, 4-8 West Coast Conference), who snapped a three-game losing streak. They were a 21 1/2-point underdog, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

Graham Ike had 24 points and 10 rebounds for Gonzaga (22-2, 10-1), which had won 14 straight conference games. Gonzaga’s only previous loss this season came on Dec. 10 against then-No. 7 Michigan in Las Vegas.

NO. 8 HOUSTON 79, UCF 55

HOUSTON (AP) — Kingston Flemings had 18 points and six assists, Chris Cenac Jr. added 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Houston beat Central Florida.

Cenac and Flemings combined for 22 points on 10-of-17 shooting in the first half as Houston (20-2, 8-1 Big 12) took a 33-19 lead into halftime. The duo finished 15 of 25 from the field.

Milos Uzan scored 12 points for the Cougars, who shot 55% from the floor despite going 3 for 19 from 3-point range. Houston had a 40-29 advantage in rebounds and outscored the Knights 42-14 in the paint.

The Cougars won their 17th straight at home and have won 50 of their last 51 home games. Houston also won its 11th straight over UCF.

The victory gave the Cougars their 11th straight 20-win season under coach Kelvin Sampson.

Riley Kugel had nine points for UCF (17-5, 6-4), which had won three in a row. The Knights shot 31% and were 6 of 21 on 3-pointers.

MINNESOTA 76, NO. 10 MICHIGAN STATE 73

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jaylen Crocker-Johnson had 22 points and seven rebounds to help Minnesota fend off a late surge by Michigan State and secure a upset.

Cade Tyson scored 17 points and Langston Reynolds added 14 points and eight assists for the Gophers (11-12, 4-8 Big Ten), who broke a seven-game losing streak despite being outscored 22-9 over the final four minutes in a game in which they were 7 1/2 point underdogs according to MGM Sportsbook.

Coen Carr had 10 of his 16 points for the Spartans (19-4, 9-3) in the last three minutes, including a layup with 34 seconds left that cut the lead to 72-68, their closest margin since 7-3.

OKLAHOMA STATE 99, NO. 16 BYU 92

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Anthony Roy scored a season-high 30 points and Oklahoma State overcame a stellar performance by freshman sensation AJ Dybantsa to beat BYU.

Dybantsa showed why he’s expected to be one of the first players chosen in the 2026 NBA draft. The 6-foot-9 forward had 36 points and seven rebounds. He made five 3-pointers, but the scuffling Cougars lost their third consecutive game.

Jaylen Curry scored 18 points and Vyctorius Miller added 14 for the Cowboys (16-6, 4-5 Big 12), who won their second straight. Oklahoma State fans stormed the court after the victory.

It was a very different performance than the Cowboys’ previous home game against a ranked opponent, when they fell behind by 30 at halftime in an 84-71 loss to No. 9 Iowa State. BYU became the highest-ranked team Oklahoma State has beaten this season.

Richie Saunders had 20 points and eight rebounds for BYU (17-5, 5-4), which also lost to No. 1 Arizona and No. 14 Kansas recently. It was the Cougars’ first loss to an unranked team this season.

NO. 20 CLEMSON 66, STANFORD 64

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Nick Davidson made a pair of free throws with 24.9 seconds left to put his team ahead and had a team-high 16 points to go with seven rebounds as Clemson held off Stanford.

Both teams struggled to make key shots in the waning moments.

Tigers leading scorer RJ Godfrey missed a pair of free throws with 1:31 left that would have given Clemson a lead and then committed a foul on the other end. But Stanford’s Oskar Giltay missed the front end of a one-and-one at 1:17.

Clemson (19-4, 9-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) won its 13th straight conference road game dating to 2024-25 — the fourth-longest streak in ACC history and tied for longest for the league in the last 25 years.

Aidan Cammann scored 19 points for Stanford while freshman Ebuka Okorie had 18.

No. 24 LOUISVILLE 76, NOTRE DAME 65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Ryan Conwell scored 12 points, including seven during a 15-1 second-half surge, and Khani Rooths added 12 off the bench to help Louisville put away Notre Dame.

The Cardinals (16-6, 6-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) overcame another cold start to lead 38-28 just before halftime but needed much of the second half to gain another double-digit cushion against the stubborn Fighting Irish.

Louisville made it 64-54 on Conwell’s steal and three-point play with six minutes remaining, and Rooths added five during the surge over 4:26 that Conwell capped with four more points.

Cole Certa scored 18 points with five 3s for Notre Dame (11-12, 2-8), which dropped its third in a row and ninth of 11 contests.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.