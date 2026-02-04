No. 4 Texas Longhorns host No. 5 LSU Tigers

LSU Tigers (21-2, 7-2 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (21-2, 7-2 SEC) Austin, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

LSU Tigers (21-2, 7-2 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (21-2, 7-2 SEC)

Austin, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Texas take on the No. 5 LSU.

The Longhorns have gone 14-0 in home games. Texas ranks fourth in the SEC with 18.5 assists per game led by Rori Harmon averaging 6.9.

The Tigers are 7-2 in conference matchups. LSU is 20-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Texas averages 88.3 points, 30.7 more per game than the 57.6 LSU allows. LSU has shot at a 52.2% rate from the field this season, 15.4 percentage points above the 36.8% shooting opponents of Texas have averaged.

The Longhorns and Tigers face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Booker is averaging 19.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, four assists and 2.5 steals for the Longhorns. Jordan Lee is averaging 12.7 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Mikaylah Williams is averaging 13 points and 3.9 assists for the Tigers. Jada Richard is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 8-2, averaging 81.9 points, 35.6 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 11.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 87.1 points, 41.7 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 9.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

