No. 3 UConn remains perfect in Big East play and extends winning streak to 18 by rolling past Xavier

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Silas Demary Jr. had 17 points, Tarris Reed Jr. added 14 points, and Braylon Mullins had all 13 of his points in the first half as third-ranked UConn rolled to a 92-60 victory over Xavier on Tuesday night to remain perfect in Big East play.

Eric Reibe had 14 points and Jayden Ross had 11 points as UConn (22-1, 12-0) extended its winning streak to 18 games. It is the third-longest winning streak in UConn men’s basketball history and the longest since the 1998-99 season. The 12-0 start in the Big East is the best since UConn’s 1995-96 team won its first 14 conference games.

All Wright had 14 points while Roddie Anderson III and Malik Messina-Moore added 10 points each for Xavier (12-11, 4-8). Tre Carroll, the Big East’s leading scorer who averaged 26.4 points over his previous five games, was held to nine points.

Mullins had 10 of UConn’s first 12 points as the Huskies raced to a 16-2 lead. UConn shot 61% in the first half to take a 50-22 lead at halftime. The 28-point halftime lead is the largest in conference play for UConn this season. The Huskies won consecutive conference games by more than 20 points for just the second time in the last 10 seasons.

Xavier showed signs of life with Anthony Robinson, Isaiah Walker and Anderson keying a 9-0 run, but that only cut UConn’s lead to 25.

Up next

Xavier plays at No. 22 St. John’s on Monday night.

UConn plays at St. John’s on Friday night.

