No. 3 South Carolina takes on Texas A&M following Edwards’ 20-point showing

South Carolina Gamecocks (21-2, 7-2 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (8-9, 1-7 SEC) College Station, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 South Carolina plays Texas A&M after Joyce Edwards scored 20 points in South Carolina’s 81-51 win over the Auburn Tigers.

The Aggies have gone 4-4 at home. Texas A&M has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Gamecocks have gone 7-2 against SEC opponents. South Carolina scores 88.7 points while outscoring opponents by 32.4 points per game.

Texas A&M averages 64.2 points, 7.9 more per game than the 56.3 South Carolina gives up. South Carolina averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Texas A&M gives up.

The Aggies and Gamecocks match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Webster is shooting 28.2% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 5.8 points and 1.5 steals. Ny’Ceara Pryor is averaging 14.1 points, 6.6 assists and 3.2 steals over the last 10 games.

Edwards is averaging 20 points, 6.2 rebounds and two steals for the Gamecocks. Tessa Johnson is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 2-8, averaging 58.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 34.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Gamecocks: 9-1, averaging 83.5 points, 37.7 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 10.7 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

