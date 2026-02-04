No. 3 South Carolina hosts Richardson and Mississippi State

Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-7, 3-6 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (22-2, 8-2 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-7, 3-6 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (22-2, 8-2 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State visits No. 3 South Carolina after Kharyssa Richardson scored 21 points in Mississippi State’s 88-80 loss to the Missouri Tigers.

The Gamecocks have gone 12-0 at home. South Carolina is 16-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs are 3-6 in conference games. Mississippi State ranks eighth in the SEC shooting 33.6% from 3-point range.

South Carolina makes 51.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 12.4 percentage points higher than Mississippi State has allowed to its opponents (38.6%). Mississippi State averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than South Carolina allows.

The Gamecocks and Bulldogs face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joyce Edwards is averaging 20.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and two steals for the Gamecocks. Tessa Johnson is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Favour Nwaedozi is averaging 13.1 points and 10.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Trayanna Crisp is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 9-1, averaging 81.0 points, 37.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 10.6 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 77.2 points, 38.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.