No. 25 North Carolina takes on Clemson, looks for 6th straight win

Clemson Tigers (16-7, 7-4 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (18-5, 7-3 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m.…

Clemson Tigers (16-7, 7-4 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (18-5, 7-3 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 North Carolina will attempt to build upon its five-game win streak with a victory over Clemson.

The Tar Heels have gone 9-2 at home. North Carolina ranks third in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 58.6 points while holding opponents to 37.4% shooting.

The Tigers are 7-4 in ACC play. Clemson scores 70.7 points and has outscored opponents by 13.1 points per game.

North Carolina makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than Clemson has allowed to its opponents (40.0%). Clemson averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game North Carolina allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nyla Harris is scoring 10.8 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Tar Heels. Reniya Kelly is averaging 10.9 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 37.9% over the past 10 games.

Rusne Augustinaite averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc. Raven Thompson is averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 72.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 73.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.