No. 21 Alabama hosts No. 13 Ole Miss after McMahon’s 20-point game

Ole Miss Rebels (19-4, 6-2 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (19-4, 5-4 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Ole Miss visits No. 21 Alabama after Cotie McMahon scored 20 points in Ole Miss’ 71-45 win against the Auburn Tigers.

The Crimson Tide have gone 15-1 in home games. Alabama is seventh in the SEC with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Karly Weathers averaging 5.2.

The Rebels are 6-2 against SEC opponents. Ole Miss scores 78.2 points and has outscored opponents by 21.3 points per game.

Alabama averages 71.8 points, 14.9 more per game than the 56.9 Ole Miss allows. Ole Miss averages 20.9 more points per game (78.2) than Alabama gives up (57.3).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jessica Timmons averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Essence Cody is averaging 13 points over the last 10 games.

McMahon is averaging 19.7 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Rebels. Sira Thienou is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 6-4, averaging 67.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Rebels: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

