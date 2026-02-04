No. 20 West Virginia women beat Colorado 61-55

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Jordan Harrison scored 18 points and No. 20 West Virginia beat Colorado 61-55 on Wednesday night.…

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Jordan Harrison scored 18 points and No. 20 West Virginia beat Colorado 61-55 on Wednesday night.

Gia Cooke’s driving layup gave West Virginia its largest lead, 51-42, with 8:25 to play. An 8-1 surge pulled Colorado to 52-50 with 4:50 left, but the Buffaloes didn’t get closer. Cooke added two more layups in the closing minutes that pushed the Mountaineers’ lead back to five points each time.

Cooke finished with 12 points and Sydney Shaw added 11 for West Virginia (19-5, 9-3 Big 12). Carter McCray grabbed 10 rebounds. The Mountaineers have won five of their last six games.

Jade Masogayo scored 13 points and Desiree Wooten had 12 for Colorado (15-8, 6-5), which ended a three-game win streak. Logyn Greer added 11 points and Tabitha Betson had 10 rebounds to go with seven points.

West Virginia took the lead for good on Cooke’s jumper with 1:36 to play in the second quarter, and the Mountaineers led 37-34 at the beak. Harrison scored 13 first-half points. Masogayo scored nine points and Greer added seven to pace Colorado.

Up next

West Virginia: The Mountaineers host Arizona on Saturday.

Colorado: The Buffaloes play Sunday at home against No. 14 TCU.

