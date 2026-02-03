No. 20 West Virginia visits Colorado after Walker’s 24-point game

West Virginia Mountaineers (18-5, 8-3 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (15-7, 6-4 Big 12) Boulder, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

West Virginia Mountaineers (18-5, 8-3 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (15-7, 6-4 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado takes on No. 20 West Virginia after Zyanna Walker scored 24 points in Colorado’s 69-66 win over the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Buffaloes are 11-1 on their home court. Colorado has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Mountaineers are 8-3 against Big 12 opponents. West Virginia ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Carter McCray averaging 2.7.

Colorado is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 41.3% West Virginia allows to opponents. West Virginia has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points above the 38.6% shooting opponents of Colorado have averaged.

The Buffaloes and Mountaineers face off Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anaelle Dutat is averaging 8.6 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Buffaloes. Tabitha Betson is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sydney Shaw is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 11.6 points and 2.1 steals. Jordan Harrison is shooting 38.5% and averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 66.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

