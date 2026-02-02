No. 2 UConn hosts Xavier following Carroll’s 21-point game

Xavier Musketeers (12-10, 4-7 Big East) at UConn Huskies (21-1, 11-0 Big East) Hartford, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Xavier Musketeers (12-10, 4-7 Big East) at UConn Huskies (21-1, 11-0 Big East)

Hartford, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier takes on No. 2 UConn after Tre Carroll scored 21 points in Xavier’s 68-66 victory against the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Huskies have gone 11-1 in home games. UConn is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Musketeers are 4-7 against Big East opponents. Xavier has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

UConn’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Xavier allows. Xavier has shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 39.2% shooting opponents of UConn have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Solomon Ball is scoring 14.6 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Huskies. Alex Karaban is averaging 14.2 points and six rebounds over the past 10 games.

Carroll is shooting 50.8% and averaging 18.3 points for the Musketeers. Malik Moore is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 10-0, averaging 79.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Musketeers: 4-6, averaging 78.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

