Auburn Tigers (13-9, 2-6 SEC) vs. Ole Miss Rebels (18-4, 5-2 SEC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Ole Miss faces Auburn at Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Rebels are 5-2 against SEC opponents. Ole Miss ranks eighth in the SEC in rebounding averaging 36.4 rebounds. Christeen Iwuala paces the Rebels with 8.5 boards.

The Tigers are 2-6 in SEC games. Auburn averages 62.1 points and has outscored opponents by 1.4 points per game.

Ole Miss’ average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Auburn allows. Auburn averages 62.1 points per game, 4.6 more than the 57.5 Ole Miss allows.

The Rebels and Tigers meet Monday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cotie McMahon is averaging 19.7 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Rebels. Latasha Lattimore is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Khady Leye is averaging 8.8 points for the Tigers. Harissoum Coulibaly is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 55.8 points, 24.0 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

