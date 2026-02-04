No. 17 Duke visits Roberts and No. 6 Louisville

Duke Blue Devils (16-6, 11-0 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (21-3, 11-0 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Duke Blue Devils (16-6, 11-0 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (21-3, 11-0 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Louisville hosts No. 17 Duke after Tajianna Roberts scored 21 points in Louisville’s 71-59 victory against the California Golden Bears.

The Cardinals are 12-2 in home games. Louisville leads the ACC averaging 82.6 points and is shooting 46.3%.

The Blue Devils have gone 11-0 against ACC opponents. Duke is sixth in the ACC scoring 75.8 points per game and is shooting 44.7%.

Louisville makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than Duke has allowed to its opponents (37.9%). Duke scores 16.1 more points per game (75.8) than Louisville gives up (59.7).

The Cardinals and Blue Devils face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laura Ziegler is averaging 11 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Cardinals. Roberts is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ashlon Jackson averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Toby Fournier is shooting 58.5% and averaging 18.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 10-0, averaging 83.5 points, 40.9 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Blue Devils: 10-0, averaging 80.5 points, 37.0 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 10.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

