No. 15 Baylor visits DeVillasee and Cincinnati

Baylor Bears (19-4, 8-2 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (8-14, 3-7 Big 12)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts No. 15 Baylor after Caliyah DeVillasee scored 21 points in Cincinnati’s 72-70 loss to the Houston Cougars.

The Bearcats are 5-7 on their home court. Cincinnati is 4-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bears are 8-2 in Big 12 play. Baylor ranks third in the Big 12 with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Darianna Littlepage-Buggs averaging 7.4.

Cincinnati averages 70.4 points, 13.4 more per game than the 57.0 Baylor gives up. Baylor averages 72.5 points per game, 1.1 more than the 71.4 Cincinnati allows.

The Bearcats and Bears match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Perry is shooting 38.4% and averaging 16.7 points for the Bearcats. DeVillasee is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Taliah Scott is scoring 20.2 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Bears. Littlepage-Buggs is averaging 12.3 points and 10.8 rebounds while shooting 65.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 3-7, averaging 65.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Bears: 8-2, averaging 68.9 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

