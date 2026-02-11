No. 13 Purdue edges No. 7 Nebraska in overtime thriller after blowing 22-point lead

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Oscar Cluff’s layup put Purdue ahead with 3.9 seconds left in overtime after Nebraska had taken…

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Oscar Cluff’s layup put Purdue ahead with 3.9 seconds left in overtime after Nebraska had taken its first lead and Gicarri Harris’ two free throws sealed the No. 13 Boilermakers’ 80-77 victory over the No. 7 Cornhuskers on Tuesday night.

Purdue (20-4, 10-3 Big Ten) escaped after blowing a 22-point lead early in the second half. The Boilermakers recorded their second top-10 win of the season to start a difficult closing stretch that has them playing three top-10 teams over 16 days.

Nebraska (21-3, 10-3) lost for the third time in four games following a 20-0 start. All three losses were to ranked opponents.

Fletcher Loyer led Purdue with 18 points, Trey Kaufman-Renn had a career-high 19 rebounds and Braden Smith had 13 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds.

Rienk Mast led the Huskers with 18 points, Jamarques Lawrence added 16 and Pryce Sandfort had all 15 of his points in the second half.

Sandfort’s layup with 1:31 left in overtime gave Nebraska its first lead, 77-75. Cluff had a chance to tie it when he got fouled pulling down an offensive rebound, but he made only one of two free throws. Cluff’s putback on the next possession put the Boilermakers up by a point in the final seconds. Lawrence fumbled Sam Hoiberg’s inbound pass, and Harris picked up the ball and got fouled. After Harris made his free throws, Cluff intercepted the Huskers’ length-of-the-court pass just ahead of the buzzer.

NO. 3 HOUSTON 66, UTAH 52

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Emanuel Sharp set the school record for career 3-pointers and finished with 27 points to lift Houston over Utah.

Sharp made a career-high eight 3s on 8-of-13 shooting from beyond the arc to give him 277, surpassing Marcus Sasser (276 in 2019-23) for the school mark. The record-breaking 3 was a 30-foot jumper with 15:06 to play.

Joseph Tugler and Milos Uzan each scored 9 points for the Cougars (22-2, 10-1 Big 12), who have won five straight and 16 of their last 17.

Keanu Dawes scored 15 points and Seydou Traore added 12 to pace the Utes (9-15, 1-10 Big 12) in the first meeting between Houston and Utah in Salt Lake City.

Houston led 40-25 after Tugler scored two inside baskets and the Cougars forced three straight turnovers to start the second half on an 8-0 run. The lead grew to 22 points on Chris Cenac’s dunk to make it 55-33 with 8:28 remaining.

NO. 4 DUKE 70, PITTSBURGH 54

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Isiah Evans scored 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting, including 5 for 6 on 3-pointers, and Duke pulled away in the second half to defeat Pittsburgh.

Cameron Boozer added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils, and Caleb Foster had 14 points and eight boards.

Duke (22-2, 11-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) bounced back from a buzzer-beating loss to archrival North Carolina on Saturday that ended the Blue Devils’ 10-game winning streak. Duke blew a 15-point lead in the second half of that one and allowed the last nine points.

There were six lead changes and five ties in the first half before Duke scored seven straight points to take a 35-29 halftime lead. The Blue Devils then scored the first five points of the second period to make it a 12-0 run and extend their advantage to 40-29.

Pitt (9-16, 2-10) lost for the 10th time in 12 games. Roman Siulepa led the Panthers with 19 points and Barry Dunning Jr. scored 17, including 13 in the first half.

TCU 62, NO. 5 IOWA STATE 55

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Jayden Pierre’s 3-pointer put TCU ahead with 48 seconds left and the Horned Frogs scored the final 12 points to upset Iowa State.

Tanner Toolson had 17 points and nine rebounds off the bench for TCU (15-9, 5-6 Big 12), which earned its first victory over a top-five team since beating No. 3 Houston in January 2024. Micah Robinson also scored 17.

Pierre’s pull-up 3 gave the Horned Frogs a 57-55 lead, and Xavier Edmonds stole the ball from Iowa State point guard Tamin Lipsey near midcourt on the ensuing possession. That started a fast break, which Robinson finished with a dunk to make it 59-55 with 28 seconds remaining.

Lipsey then missed the front end of a 1-and-1 before Toolson sank three free throws to seal it.

Joshua Jefferson had 12 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for the Cyclones (21-3, 8-3), who had won five straight. Lipsey also finished with 12 points, but Iowa State went scoreless over the final 2 1/2 minutes.

TCU scored 19 points off 17 Iowa State turnovers.

WISCONSIN 92, NO. 8 ILLINOIS 90, OT

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Nick Boyd scored 25 points and John Blackwell had 24 to lead Wisconsin to an overtime victory over Illinois.

The pair combined for nine of the Badgers’ 11 points in overtime, handing the Illini their second straight overtime loss. Illinois lost Saturday at No. 10 Michigan State.

Wisconsin (17-7, 9-4 Big Ten) trailed by 12 points with 8:10 to go in regulation but sent the game into overtime at 81-all thanks to two 3-pointers by Austin Rapp in the final two minutes. Rapp finished with 18 points.

The Badgers’ Nolan Winter scored four points after a career-high 26 in an overtime loss Saturday at Indiana, but he had 11 rebounds.

Keaton Wagler scored 34 points for Illinois (20-5, 11-3), which played without injured starters Kylan Boswell (hand) and Andrej Stojakovic (ankle).

Tomislav Ivisic had 19 points and 11 rebounds, David Mirkovic had 12 points, Jake Davis had 11 and Ben Humrichous had 10 for the Illini.

MIAMI 75, NO. 11 NORTH CAROLINA 66

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Malik Reneau scored 16 points, Ernest Udeh Jr. had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Miami never trailed while beating North Carolina for the Hurricanes’ first victory over a Top 25 opponent in two years.

Tre Donaldson finished with 14 points, six rebounds and five assists, and Shelton Henderson added 12 points for the Hurricanes (19-5, 8-3 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Udeh made a free throw with 2:11 remaining, then rebounded his missed second attempt and scored on a layup to put Miami ahead 66-60.

After Donaldson’s layup with 1:20 left made it 69-62, Jarin Stevenson’s layup 5 seconds later got the Tar Heels (19-5, 7-4) within five. Despite finishing 14 of 23 from the foul line, Miami clinched the win with six free throws in the final minute.

As soon as the horn sounded, Hurricanes fans stormed the court, celebrating their first win over a Top 25 team since beating No. 16 Clemson 95-82 Jan. 3, 2024.

Stevenson scored 13 points, Caleb Wilson had 12 and Henri Veesar added 11 for the Tar Heels.

NO. 12 GONZAGA 83, WASHINGTON STATE 53

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Graham Ike had 20 points and seven rebounds, Davis Fogle scored 17 off the bench and Gonzaga routed Washington State for its ninth straight victory over the Cougars.

Mario Saint-Supery and Adam Miller added 11 points apiece for the Bulldogs (24-2, 12-1 West Coast Conference), who tied Santa Clara atop the league standings. The teams meet Saturday with first place on the line.

Jerone Morton scored 15 points while Ace Glass and Rihards Vavers each had 12 for Washington State (11-16, 6-8), also blown out at home by Gonzaga in January.

The Cougars were hampered by 39% shooting from the field and 21 turnovers. Gonzaga shot 55% and committed 12 turnovers.

Washington State’s last win over Gonzaga came in 2010, though the Cougars own a 98-56 advantage in a series that began in 1907. Gonzaga has dominated since the turn of the century.

NO. 15 VIRGINIA 61, FLORIDA STATE 58

TALAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jacari White scored 19 points off the bench, including a go-ahead dunk with 1:12 remaining, and Virginia closed on an 11-0 run to rally past Florida State.

White shot 5 of 9 from 3-point range as the Orlando native returned to the Sunshine State and helped the Cavaliers (21-3, 10-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) extend their winning streak to five games. He played 21 minutes and scored more points than he had in any ACC game this season.

Lajae Jones had 21 points and a season-high 13 rebounds for Florida State (11-13, 3-7), which had won three straight. Robert McCray V finished with 20 points.

A short jumper by Thijs De Ridder gave Virginia a 61-58 advantage with 25 seconds remaining. Jones and McCray each missed a 3-pointer that could have tied it, and the Seminoles went scoreless over the final 4:54.

De Ridder had nine points and nine rebounds, helping Virginia outrebound Florida State 47-37.

Led by White, Virginia’s bench outscored Florida State’s reserves 32-10.

NO. 19 VANDERBILT 84, AUBURN 76

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Tyler Tanner scored 25 points, Jalen Washington added 22, and Vanderbilt outlasted Auburn.

Washington hit 7 of 8 shots and knocked down both of his 3-point attempts as a 25% shooter beyond the arc. Devin McGlockton had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Tanner, the Commodores’ leading scorer, drilled a 3-pointer late in the clock to stop a second-half run by the Tigers.

Tahaad Pettiford led Auburn with 21 points. Keyshawn Hall had 13 points and KeShawn Murphy added 12 points.

Vanderbilt (20-4, 7-4 Southeastern Conference) assisted on 14 of its 25 made shots. Auburn had just nine assists.

Vanderbilt went into halftime with a 42-31 lead after closing out the final 6:03 on a 16-5 run. McGlockton scored 12 of the 16 points to spark the Commodores’ stretch.

Auburn (14-10, 5-6) shot just 32.1% from the field in the first half but made 5 of 10 3-pointers — including a deep 3-pointer from Pettiford to slow down Vanderbilt’s attack — and held an 18-12 rebounding advantage.

Auburn threatened late with a 12-2 run to bring the game to within four points but could not get closer.

NO. 21 ARKANSAS 91, LSU 62

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Darius Acuff Jr. scored 28 points — the freshman’s fifth straight game scoring 21 or more — and Arkansas routed reeling LSU.

Fellow freshman Meleek Thomas added 20 points, Trevon Brazile had 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Billy Richmond III scored 13 points for the Razorbacks (18-6, 8-3 Southeastern Conference), who led throughout and by as many as 36 points en route to their fifth victory in six games.

Marquel Sutton scored 18 points and Pablo Tamba added 11 points for LSU (14-10, 2-9), which shot 31% (21 of 68) while losing for the fifth time in six games.

The Tigers outrebounded Arkansas 43-36 and grabbed 21 rebounds on the offensive end, but managed just 13 second-chance points.

Arkansas had lost its previous three visits to LSU’s Pete Maravich Assembly Center, but the Razorbacks, who shot 56% (35 of 62), quickly put themselves in position to end that streak.

NO. 22 BYU 99, BAYLOR 94

WACO, Texas (AP) — AJ Dybantsa scored 36 points, Robert Wright III added a career-high 30 while getting booed nearly every time he touched the ball and BYU ended a four-game losing streak with a victory over Baylor.

Wright backed out on an agreement to return to the Bears after spending his freshman season with them, and the Foster Pavilion fans let him know how they felt. Loud boos rang out during his pregame introduction, and Baylor students chanted “traitor” several times during the game.

BYU (18-6, 6-5 Big 12) rallied from an early 12-point deficit, led by Dybantsa and Wright but with some key plays from Richie Saunders as the Cougars avoided matching their longest skid since losing the final five games of the 2004-05 season.

Freshman guard Tounde Yessoufou scored a season-high 37 points and Cameron Carr added 24 for the Bears (13-11, 3-9), who trimmed a 17-point deficit with less than five minutes remaining to four but still dropped to 1-5 at home in Big 12 play.

Dybantsa was 14 of 20 from the field and had seven assists in the fifth 30-point game of a freshman season that figures to lead to a top-five pick in this summer’s NBA draft.

