No. 11 Texas Tech hosts Tiller and No. 14 Kansas

Kansas Jayhawks (16-5, 6-2 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-5, 6-2 Big 12) Lubbock, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m.…

Kansas Jayhawks (16-5, 6-2 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-5, 6-2 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Kansas visits No. 11 Texas Tech after Bryson Tiller scored 21 points in Kansas’ 90-82 win against the BYU Cougars.

The Red Raiders are 11-0 in home games. Texas Tech is 14th in college basketball averaging 11.4 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 39.1% from downtown. Donovan Atwell leads the team averaging 3.5 makes while shooting 44.0% from 3-point range.

The Jayhawks are 6-2 in conference matchups. Kansas is second in the Big 12 with 36.2 rebounds per game led by Flory Bidunga averaging 8.9.

Texas Tech averages 84.0 points, 16.0 more per game than the 68.0 Kansas gives up. Kansas averages 78.8 points per game, 4.4 more than the 74.4 Texas Tech gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: JT Toppin is averaging 22.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Red Raiders. Christian Anderson is averaging 20 points and 7.4 assists over the past 10 games.

Bidunga is averaging 14.5 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Jayhawks. Darryn Peterson is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 8-2, averaging 84.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Jayhawks: 8-2, averaging 83.2 points, 36.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

