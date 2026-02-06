No. 10 Michigan State Spartans face the No. 5 Illinois Fighting Illini

Illinois Fighting Illini (20-3, 11-1 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (19-4, 9-3 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 8…

Illinois Fighting Illini (20-3, 11-1 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (19-4, 9-3 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -1.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Illinois visits No. 10 Michigan State.

The Spartans have gone 11-2 in home games. Michigan State ranks second in the Big Ten with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaxon Kohler averaging 3.1.

The Fighting Illini are 11-1 against Big Ten opponents. Illinois is 15-3 against opponents over .500.

Michigan State’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Illinois allows. Illinois has shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points above the 39.4% shooting opponents of Michigan State have averaged.

The Spartans and Fighting Illini match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremy Fears Jr. is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Spartans. Kohler is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Keaton Wagler is averaging 17.9 points and 4.3 assists for the Fighting Illini. Jake Davis is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 36.1 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 10-0, averaging 79.9 points, 37.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 3.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.