No. 10 Iowa takes on Minnesota, seeks 13th straight home win

Minnesota Golden Gophers (16-6, 7-4 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (18-4, 9-2 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Iowa hosts Minnesota aiming to extend its 12-game home winning streak.

The Hawkeyes have gone 11-0 in home games. Iowa ranks third in college basketball with 21.1 assists per game. Chazadi Wright leads the Hawkeyes averaging 4.2.

The Golden Gophers are 7-4 in conference games. Minnesota ranks sixth in the Big Ten with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Amaya Battle averaging 5.4.

Iowa makes 48.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 12.5 percentage points higher than Minnesota has allowed to its opponents (36.2%). Minnesota has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points greater than the 39.8% shooting opponents of Iowa have averaged.

The Hawkeyes and Golden Gophers face off Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ava Heiden is averaging 16.3 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Hannah Stuelke is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Battle is averaging 9.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Golden Gophers. Grace Grocholski is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 8-2, averaging 76.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 7-3, averaging 71.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

