No. 1 UConn faces DePaul after Fudd’s 27-point game

UConn Huskies (23-0, 12-0 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (5-19, 2-11 Big East)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UConn visits DePaul after Azzi Fudd scored 27 points in UConn’s 96-66 win over the Tennessee Lady Volunteers.

The Blue Demons have gone 5-8 in home games. DePaul is 4-8 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.5 turnovers per game.

The Huskies have gone 12-0 against Big East opponents. UConn leads college basketball with 24.4 assists per game led by KK Arnold averaging 4.5.

DePaul’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game UConn gives up. UConn averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.5 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game DePaul allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katie Novik is scoring 12.1 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Blue Demons. Alayna West is averaging 9.1 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 33.7% over the past 10 games.

Sarah Strong is shooting 59.9% and averaging 19.4 points for the Huskies. Fudd is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 2-8, averaging 65.5 points, 28.1 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Huskies: 10-0, averaging 90.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 17.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 54.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.4 points.

