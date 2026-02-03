No. 1 UConn continues dominance with only Big East games left on regular-season schedule

UConn has rarely been tested this season, winning all but one of its games by double digits. The No. 1…

UConn has rarely been tested this season, winning all but one of its games by double digits.

The No. 1 Huskies, who are the only undefeated team left in Division I basketball, had led by at least double figures at the half in 21 of the first 22 games this season. Sunday’s game against rival Tennessee looked like it could be a challenge for the Huskies, who trailed by four with just over two minutes left in the half before UConn tied the game at 42 at the break.

UConn, like it has done for most of the season, turned the game into a rout in the second half before winning 96-66.

Coach Geno Auriemma liked that his team was challenged early and how they responded.

“I think had it been a 30-point lead at halftime, I would have been really, really disappointed,” Auriemma said. “You play these games to be really tested, to find out a little bit about what your team is made of.”

He may be hard-pressed to see his team, which has won 39 consecutive games dating to last season, be challenged again until the NCAA Tournament. UConn only has Big East games left and the team has won conference games by at least 30 points this season.

The Huskies have 18 consecutive wins now by at least 25 points — the longest streak by a Division I school over the past 25 years according to ESPN. They play at DePaul and Butler this week — teams they’ve already beaten by 67 and 47 points, respectively.

NET rating

With teams having most of last week off, there wasn’t much change in the NET ratings Monday. UConn still holds the top spot ahead of UCLA, Texas and South Carolina as the top four remained the same as last Monday.

North Dakota State and Princeton are the top mid-major teams, coming in at 42 and 43, respectively.

The NET is just one tool the NCAA selection committee uses to figure out which teams make the NCAA Tournament and where they are seeded. It has predicted the winner pretty accurately since it first was used in 2021. Four of the five national champions were No. 1 in the NET on Selection Sunday.

Games of the week

No. 17 Duke at No. 6 Louisville, Thursday. First place in the ACC will be on the line. The Blue Devils have a 13-game winning streak and the Cardinals have won 14 straight.

No. 2 UCLA at No. 8 Michigan, Sunday. The top two teams in the Big Ten will face off when the Bruins visit the Wolverines. UCLA hasn’t lost a conference game this season, while Michigan has just one loss.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.