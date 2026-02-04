NJIT hosts UMass-Lowell following Montas’ 30-point showing

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (9-14, 4-4 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (11-12, 6-2 America East) Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (9-14, 4-4 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (11-12, 6-2 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell visits NJIT after Angel Montas scored 30 points in UMass-Lowell’s 91-77 win over the Maine Black Bears.

The Highlanders have gone 5-3 in home games. NJIT is sixth in the America East scoring 68.3 points while shooting 39.7% from the field.

The River Hawks are 4-4 against conference opponents. UMass-Lowell is 3-8 against opponents with a winning record.

NJIT scores 68.3 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than the 77.4 UMass-Lowell allows. UMass-Lowell averages 75.1 points per game, 0.4 fewer than the 75.5 NJIT allows.

The Highlanders and River Hawks match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Robinson is averaging 13.7 points for the Highlanders. David Bolden is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Austin Green is scoring 13.9 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the River Hawks. Montas is averaging 20.2 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 76.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

River Hawks: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.