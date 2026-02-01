Nicholls State visits Northwestern State after Dunkley’s 20-point game

Nicholls State Colonels (9-13, 8-5 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (6-15, 4-8 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Nicholls State Colonels (9-13, 8-5 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (6-15, 4-8 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State faces Northwestern State after Jalik Dunkley scored 20 points in Nicholls State’s 72-68 win over the East Texas A&M Lions.

The Demons are 5-3 on their home court. Northwestern State has a 2-9 record against teams above .500.

The Colonels are 8-5 against Southland opponents. Nicholls State is 4-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Northwestern State is shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 48.0% Nicholls State allows to opponents. Nicholls State averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Northwestern State allows.

The Demons and Colonels meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Micah Thomas is scoring 17.2 points per game with 1.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Demons. Izzy Miles is averaging 11.8 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 47.2% over the last 10 games.

Trae English is averaging 9.9 points, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Colonels. Jaylen Searles is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 3-7, averaging 69.9 points, 26.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Colonels: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 26.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

