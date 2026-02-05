Nicholls scores 14 in Tennessee Tech’s 97-72 victory against Western Illinois

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — JaJuan Nicholls’ 14 points helped Tennessee Tech defeat Western Illinois 97-72 on Thursday night. Nicholls also…

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — JaJuan Nicholls’ 14 points helped Tennessee Tech defeat Western Illinois 97-72 on Thursday night.

Nicholls also added seven rebounds for the Golden Eagles (10-14, 5-8 Ohio Valley Conference). Ty Owens added 13 points while going 4 of 6 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) while he also had six assists. Brandon Muntu shot 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Leathernecks (4-20, 0-13) were led in scoring by Francis Okwuosah, who finished with 17 points. Isaiah Griffin added 14 points and six assists for Western Illinois. Antwaun Massey finished with 11 points.

The loss is the 13th in a row for the Leathernecks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

