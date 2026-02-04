Nicholls hosts UT Rio Grande Valley following Ingram’s 24-point showing

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (13-9, 10-3 Southland) at Nicholls Colonels (10-10, 6-7 Southland) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (13-9, 10-3 Southland) at Nicholls Colonels (10-10, 6-7 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley visits Nicholls after Jalayah Ingram scored 24 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 80-70 win against the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Colonels have gone 5-4 at home. Nicholls is fourth in the Southland in rebounding with 33.6 rebounds. Emani Burks paces the Colonels with 6.5 boards.

The Vaqueros are 10-3 against Southland opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley is fifth in the Southland allowing 65.8 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

Nicholls is shooting 38.6% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 38.4% UT Rio Grande Valley allows to opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley has shot at a 38.7% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of Nicholls have averaged.

The Colonels and Vaqueros meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marie Kenembeni is scoring 10.5 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Colonels. Jesslynn Jalomo is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ingram is averaging 17.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Vaqueros. Charlotte O’Keefe is averaging 11.9 points, 12.4 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 4-6, averaging 62.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 11.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Vaqueros: 8-2, averaging 63.6 points, 37.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

