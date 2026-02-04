Nicastro leads Western Illinois against Tennessee Tech after 22-point game

Western Illinois Leathernecks (18-3, 10-2 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (12-9, 5-7 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (18-3, 10-2 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (12-9, 5-7 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois faces Tennessee Tech after Mia Nicastro scored 22 points in Western Illinois’ 80-54 win against the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Golden Eagles are 10-2 on their home court. Tennessee Tech has a 6-6 record against teams over .500.

The Leathernecks are 10-2 against OVC opponents. Western Illinois scores 77.1 points and has outscored opponents by 16.8 points per game.

Tennessee Tech scores 67.3 points, 7.0 more per game than the 60.3 Western Illinois gives up. Western Illinois averages 15.1 more points per game (77.1) than Tennessee Tech allows (62.0).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lareesha Cawthorn is averaging 8.6 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Golden Eagles. Reagan Hurst is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nicastro is shooting 51.0% and averaging 23.4 points for the Leathernecks. Addi Brownfield is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 63.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Leathernecks: 8-2, averaging 71.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

