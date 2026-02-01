New Orleans visits Harrison and East Texas A&M

New Orleans Privateers (10-13, 7-6 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (8-14, 3-9 Southland) Commerce, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

New Orleans Privateers (10-13, 7-6 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (8-14, 3-9 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Texas A&M hosts New Orleans after Ronnie Harrison Jr. scored 20 points in East Texas A&M’s 72-68 loss to the Nicholls State Colonels.

The Lions are 4-4 in home games. East Texas A&M allows 75.1 points and has been outscored by 3.6 points per game.

The Privateers are 7-6 against Southland opponents. New Orleans ranks fourth in the Southland shooting 34.6% from 3-point range.

East Texas A&M is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 42.7% New Orleans allows to opponents. New Orleans averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than East Texas A&M allows.

The Lions and Privateers square off Monday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harrison is averaging 15.3 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Lions. Damian Garcia is averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games.

Coleton Benson is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Privateers, while averaging 15.5 points. MJ Thomas is averaging 12.1 points and 8.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 2-8, averaging 64.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Privateers: 5-5, averaging 76.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

