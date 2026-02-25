New Orleans takes on SE Louisiana, aims to end 3-game slide

SE Louisiana Lions (4-22, 3-16 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (3-24, 3-16 Southland) New Orleans; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

SE Louisiana Lions (4-22, 3-16 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (3-24, 3-16 Southland)

New Orleans; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans will try to stop its three-game slide when the Privateers play SE Louisiana.

The Privateers are 1-11 in home games. New Orleans has a 0-15 record against opponents above .500.

The Lions are 3-16 in Southland play. SE Louisiana gives up 75.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 16.4 points per game.

New Orleans averages 61.6 points per game, 13.9 fewer points than the 75.5 SE Louisiana allows. SE Louisiana’s 35.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.7 percentage points lower than New Orleans has given up to its opponents (44.4%).

The teams square off for the second time this season in Southland play. New Orleans won the last matchup 64-63 on Jan. 9. Jayla Kimbrough scored 14 points points to help lead the Privateers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brialle Washington is scoring 10.4 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Privateers. Lauren Banks is averaging 8.5 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Aliyah Collins is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Lions. Mia Ramos is averaging 9.2 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 2-8, averaging 59.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 34.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 56.4 points, 27.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.