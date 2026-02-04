New Orleans Privateers take on the Texas A&M-CC Islanders on 7-game slide

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (4-16, 3-10 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (1-20, 1-12 Southland) New Orleans; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (4-16, 3-10 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (1-20, 1-12 Southland)

New Orleans; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans looks to end its seven-game skid when the Privateers play Texas A&M-CC.

The Privateers are 0-10 on their home court. New Orleans has a 0-12 record against opponents over .500.

The Islanders are 3-10 in conference play. Texas A&M-CC is sixth in the Southland with 12.7 assists per game led by Chelsea Wooten averaging 3.7.

New Orleans is shooting 35.2% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 38.9% Texas A&M-CC allows to opponents. Texas A&M-CC averages 58.6 points per game, 24.6 fewer points than the 83.2 New Orleans allows to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shanihya Brown is averaging 10.9 points, 3.8 assists and 2.7 steals for the Privateers. Brialle Washington is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

K’Nari Holliday is averaging 7.1 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Islanders. Asha Walker is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 1-9, averaging 58.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Islanders: 3-7, averaging 59.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

