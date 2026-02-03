New Mexico visits Wyoming after Pedersen’s 20-point game

New Mexico Lobos (15-7, 7-4 MWC) at Wyoming Cowgirls (8-13, 5-7 MWC) Laramie, Wyoming; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

New Mexico Lobos (15-7, 7-4 MWC) at Wyoming Cowgirls (8-13, 5-7 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming faces New Mexico after Malene Pedersen scored 20 points in Wyoming’s 57-47 loss to the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Cowgirls have gone 7-3 in home games. Wyoming is third in the MWC with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Jane Rumpf averaging 3.7.

The Lobos are 7-4 in MWC play. New Mexico is sixth in the MWC with 12.3 assists per game led by Alyssa Hargrove averaging 2.6.

Wyoming is shooting 39.9% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 39.3% New Mexico allows to opponents. New Mexico averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Wyoming allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pedersen is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowgirls, while averaging 16.9 points. Henna Sandvik is shooting 40.9% and averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

Destinee Hooks is averaging 13.8 points for the Lobos. Laila Abdurraqib is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 4-6, averaging 55.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Lobos: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

