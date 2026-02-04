New Mexico State wins 72-63 against Louisiana Tech

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Jemel Jones scored 20 of his 26 points in the second half to help New Mexico…

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Jemel Jones scored 20 of his 26 points in the second half to help New Mexico State beat Louisiana Tech 72-63 on Wednesday night.

Jones had five rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Aggies (11-11, 4-8 Conference USA). Julius Mims scored 13 points and added 12 rebounds. Elijah Elliott finished with eight points.

Scooter Williams Jr. led the way for the Bulldogs (12-10, 5-6) with 22 points and two steals. Louisiana Tech also got 10 points from Will Allen. DJ Dudley finished with nine points.

Jones scored six points in the first half but New Mexico State went into halftime trailing 32-31.

