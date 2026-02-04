New Haven visits Porter-Brown and LIU

New Haven Chargers (10-12, 5-4 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (14-8, 8-1 NEC) New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

New Haven Chargers (10-12, 5-4 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (14-8, 8-1 NEC)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU faces New Haven after Mason Porter-Brown scored 29 points in LIU’s 80-59 win over the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Sharks are 6-1 on their home court. LIU has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Chargers are 5-4 in NEC play. New Haven allows 67.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.1 points per game.

LIU scores 75.1 points, 8.1 more per game than the 67.0 New Haven allows. New Haven has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point below the 45.5% shooting opponents of LIU have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Fuller is scoring 16.6 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Sharks. Malachi Davis is averaging 13.6 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 35.5% over the last 10 games.

Jabri Fitzpatrick is averaging 11.9 points and 1.8 steals for the Chargers. Najimi George is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 8-2, averaging 73.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Chargers: 5-5, averaging 62.7 points, 26.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

