Nevada hosts Thompson and Boise State

Boise State Broncos (17-5, 8-3 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (7-14, 3-8 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State plays Nevada after Tatum Thompson scored 28 points in Boise State’s 96-62 win over the San Jose State Spartans.

The Wolf Pack have gone 6-3 in home games. Nevada has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Broncos are 8-3 in conference play. Boise State scores 72.2 points and has outscored opponents by 6.0 points per game.

Nevada averages 55.3 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 66.2 Boise State gives up. Boise State has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points greater than the 39.6% shooting opponents of Nevada have averaged.

The Wolf Pack and Broncos match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahrray Young is shooting 25.0% from beyond the arc with 0.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, while averaging 9.7 points. Skylar Durley is averaging 12.3 points and 7.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Thompson is shooting 46.7% and averaging 14.8 points for the Broncos. Dani Bayes is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 3-7, averaging 56.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Broncos: 8-2, averaging 72.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

