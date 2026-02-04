Nelson scores 25 as South Florida defeats UTSA 109-88

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Izaiyah Nelson’s 25 points helped South Florida defeat UTSA 109-88 on Wednesday. Nelson added five rebounds…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Izaiyah Nelson’s 25 points helped South Florida defeat UTSA 109-88 on Wednesday.

Nelson added five rebounds for the Bulls (15-8, 7-3 American Athletic Conference). Gavin Hightower scored 21 points, going 8 of 8 and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line. Wes Enis shot 5 of 15 from the field, including 5 for 14 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 3 from the line to finish with 16 points.

Brent Moss finished with 32 points and six rebounds for the Roadrunners (4-18, 0-10). UTSA also got 24 points from Jamir Simpson. Daniel Akitoby also had 14 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

The loss is the 15th straight for the Roadrunners.

Hightower scored 21 points in the second half to help lead South Florida to a 21-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.