Nelson leads Bradley against Evansville

Bradley Braves (15-8, 9-4 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (6-18, 4-9 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley faces Evansville after Kaylen Nelson scored 30 points in Bradley’s 85-75 win against the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Purple Aces are 3-5 on their home court. Evansville averages 16.1 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Braves are 9-4 in MVC play. Bradley is fourth in the MVC with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Ellie McDermid averaging 4.9.

Evansville averages 66.2 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 65.8 Bradley gives up. Bradley averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Evansville allows.

The Purple Aces and Braves face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camryn Runner is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Purple Aces. Sydney Huber is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nelson is scoring 18.4 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Braves. Maya Foz is averaging 15.2 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 3-7, averaging 71.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Braves: 8-2, averaging 74.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

