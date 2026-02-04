NC State hosts Florida State after Williams’ 23-point game

Florida State Seminoles (7-15, 2-8 ACC) at NC State Lady Wolfpack (15-7, 8-3 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Florida State Seminoles (7-15, 2-8 ACC) at NC State Lady Wolfpack (15-7, 8-3 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State plays NC State after Sole Williams scored 23 points in Florida State’s 77-58 loss to the Clemson Tigers.

The Lady Wolfpack have gone 7-4 at home. NC State leads the ACC with 29.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Khamil Pierre averaging 8.4.

The Seminoles are 2-8 against ACC opponents. Florida State allows 77.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.7 points per game.

NC State’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Florida State allows. Florida State has shot at a 38.2% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points less than the 39.1% shooting opponents of NC State have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre is shooting 53.3% and averaging 16.3 points for the Lady Wolfpack. Zamareya Jones is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Pania Davis is averaging 8.7 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Seminoles. Williams is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Wolfpack: 7-3, averaging 78.7 points, 36.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Seminoles: 3-7, averaging 69.9 points, 37.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

