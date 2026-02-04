Moore’s 15 lead Central Arkansas over North Alabama 81-60

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Luke Moore scored 15 points as Central Arkansas beat North Alabama 81-60 on Wednesday. Moore had…

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Luke Moore scored 15 points as Central Arkansas beat North Alabama 81-60 on Wednesday.

Moore had seven assists for the Bears (13-10, 8-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Cole McCormick scored 14 points, going 6 of 10 from the floor (2 of 4 from 3-point range). Ty Robinson shot 4 of 12 from the floor and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points. The Bears extended their winning streak to six games.

Donte Bacchus led the Lions (7-14, 2-8) in scoring, finishing with 21 points, six rebounds and four assists. Kevin de Kovachich added 15 points and two steals for North Alabama.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

