Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Moore's 15 lead Central…

Moore’s 15 lead Central Arkansas over North Alabama 81-60

The Associated Press

February 4, 2026, 10:01 PM

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Luke Moore scored 15 points as Central Arkansas beat North Alabama 81-60 on Wednesday.

Moore had seven assists for the Bears (13-10, 8-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Cole McCormick scored 14 points, going 6 of 10 from the floor (2 of 4 from 3-point range). Ty Robinson shot 4 of 12 from the floor and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points. The Bears extended their winning streak to six games.

Donte Bacchus led the Lions (7-14, 2-8) in scoring, finishing with 21 points, six rebounds and four assists. Kevin de Kovachich added 15 points and two steals for North Alabama.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up