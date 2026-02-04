Montana visits Eastern Washington after Bowers’ 26-point game

Montana Lady Griz (7-14, 4-6 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (11-11, 4-5 Big Sky) Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Montana Lady Griz (7-14, 4-6 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (11-11, 4-5 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington faces Montana after Elyn Bowers scored 26 points in Eastern Washington’s 71-62 loss to the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Eagles are 5-4 on their home court. Eastern Washington is fifth in the Big Sky scoring 68.8 points while shooting 38.6% from the field.

The Lady Griz are 4-6 in Big Sky play. Montana is 2-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Eastern Washington averages 68.8 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than the 71.1 Montana gives up. Montana averages 62.4 points per game, 4.8 fewer than the 67.2 Eastern Washington allows.

The Eagles and Lady Griz square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ella Gallatin averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 30.5% from beyond the arc. Bowers is shooting 45.9% and averaging 17.1 points over the past 10 games.

Avery Waddington is averaging 13 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Lady Griz. Aby Shubert is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 40.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Lady Griz: 4-6, averaging 60.5 points, 29.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

