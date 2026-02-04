Montana State plays Idaho following Chirrick’s 31-point outing

Montana State Bobcats (16-5, 9-1 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (17-5, 8-1 Big Sky) Moscow; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Montana State Bobcats (16-5, 9-1 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (17-5, 8-1 Big Sky)

Moscow; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State faces Idaho after Taylee Chirrick scored 31 points in Montana State’s 91-43 victory against the Portland State Vikings.

The Vandals are 8-1 in home games. Idaho is the Big Sky leader with 14.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Debora Dos Santos averaging 3.3.

The Bobcats are 9-1 in Big Sky play. Montana State averages 15.4 turnovers per game and is 16-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Idaho makes 43.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Montana State has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Montana State has shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points above the 38.1% shooting opponents of Idaho have averaged.

The Vandals and Bobcats match up Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hope Hassmann is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Vandals. Kyra Gardner is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chirrick is averaging 18.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 4.3 steals for the Bobcats. Addison Harris is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 9-1, averaging 77.1 points, 40.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 80.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 15.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.