Monmouth faces Stony Brook for conference matchup

Monmouth Hawks (11-12, 5-5 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (14-9, 6-4 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth takes on Stony Brook in CAA action Thursday.

The Seawolves are 9-2 in home games. Stony Brook scores 72.6 points while outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game.

The Hawks are 5-5 in CAA play. Monmouth ranks eighth in the CAA with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jason Rivera-Torres averaging 2.8.

Stony Brook averages 72.6 points per game, 1.6 more points than the 71.0 Monmouth gives up. Monmouth averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Stony Brook allows.

The Seawolves and Hawks square off Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rob Brown III averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Seawolves, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Erik Pratt is shooting 41.3% and averaging 21.2 points over the past 10 games.

Rivera-Torres is averaging 15.6 points, eight rebounds, 3.1 assists and two steals for the Hawks. Justin Ray is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 69.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

