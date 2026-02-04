Missouri visits Robinson and Arkansas

Missouri Tigers (15-9, 3-6 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (11-12, 0-8 SEC) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas…

Missouri Tigers (15-9, 3-6 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (11-12, 0-8 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas hosts Missouri after Emily Robinson scored 20 points in Arkansas’ 93-73 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Razorbacks have gone 8-6 at home. Arkansas ranks eighth in the SEC with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Bonnie Deas averaging 5.7.

The Tigers have gone 3-6 against SEC opponents. Missouri is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Arkansas’ average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Missouri allows. Missouri averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Arkansas allows.

The Razorbacks and Tigers match up Thursday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deas is averaging 10.7 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Razorbacks. Taleyah Jones is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Grace Slaughter is scoring 19.1 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Tigers. Shannon Dowell is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 1-9, averaging 65.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.2 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

