Missouri plays Texas A&M after Stone’s 22-point game

Missouri Tigers (16-7, 6-4 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (17-6, 7-3 SEC) College Station, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Missouri Tigers (16-7, 6-4 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (17-6, 7-3 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri takes on Texas A&M after Jayden Stone scored 22 points in Missouri’s 78-59 win against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Aggies have gone 12-2 at home. Texas A&M is fourth in college basketball with 19.7 assists per game led by Jacari Lane averaging 3.8.

The Tigers are 6-4 in SEC play. Missouri averages 80.3 points while outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game.

Texas A&M averages 11.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 9.4 per game Missouri gives up. Missouri averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Texas A&M gives up.

The Aggies and Tigers match up Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rashaun Agee is scoring 14.0 points per game with 8.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Aggies. Pop Isaacs is averaging 12.2 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 42.9% over the past 10 games.

Mark Mitchell is averaging 17.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Tigers. Stone is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 84.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

