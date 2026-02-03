Minnesota hosts No. 10 Michigan State after Fears’ 31-point game

Michigan State Spartans (19-3, 9-2 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-12, 3-8 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Michigan State Spartans (19-3, 9-2 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-12, 3-8 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Michigan State takes on Minnesota after Jeremy Fears Jr. scored 31 points in Michigan State’s 83-71 loss to the Michigan Wolverines.

The Golden Gophers have gone 9-3 in home games. Minnesota is 6-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.3 turnovers per game.

The Spartans are 9-2 in Big Ten play. Michigan State is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Minnesota makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.4 percentage points higher than Michigan State has allowed to its opponents (39.1%). Michigan State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Minnesota allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Crocker-Johnson is averaging 13.4 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Bobby Durkin is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jaxon Kohler averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc. Fears is shooting 50.0% and averaging 19.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 3-7, averaging 69.4 points, 27.9 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Spartans: 8-2, averaging 80.5 points, 37.0 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.