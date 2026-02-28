Miller scores 15 off the bench, William & Mary knocks off N.C. A&T 91-88

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Reese Miller’s 15 points off of the bench helped William & Mary to a 91-88 victory…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Reese Miller’s 15 points off of the bench helped William & Mary to a 91-88 victory against N.C. A&T on Saturday.

Miller shot 6 of 11 from the field, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Tribe (18-11, 9-8 Coastal Athletic Association). Chase Lowe added 14 points while going 4 of 5 and 6 of 10 from the free-throw line while they also had eight rebounds. Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Lewis Walker led the way for the Aggies (11-17, 4-13) with 27 points and four assists. Trent Middleton added 15 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for N.C. A&T. Will Felton finished with 15 points.

Miller scored eight points in the first half for William & Mary, who led 46-37 at halftime. William & Mary took the lead for good with 9:32 remaining in the second half on a jump shot from Miller to make it a 69-68 game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.