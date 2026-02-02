Miller and SMU host NC State

NC State Wolfpack (16-6, 7-2 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (15-6, 4-4 ACC) Dallas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SMU…

NC State Wolfpack (16-6, 7-2 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (15-6, 4-4 ACC)

Dallas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU faces NC State after Kevin Miller scored 20 points in SMU’s 88-74 loss to the Louisville Cardinals.

The Mustangs are 12-1 on their home court. SMU is 3-0 in one-possession games.

The Wolfpack have gone 7-2 against ACC opponents. NC State ranks seventh in the ACC with 16.8 assists per game led by Quadir Copeland averaging 6.5.

SMU makes 49.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than NC State has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). NC State averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 9.0 per game SMU allows.

The Mustangs and Wolfpack face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaron Pierre Jr. averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Miller is shooting 47.7% and averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

Darrion Williams is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Wolfpack. Paul McNeil is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 6-4, averaging 84.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Wolfpack: 8-2, averaging 81.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

