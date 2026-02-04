Merrimack plays conference rival Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart Pioneers (11-11, 9-4 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (11-10, 8-4 MAAC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (11-11, 9-4 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (11-10, 8-4 MAAC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Amelia Wood and Sacred Heart take on Madison Roman and Merrimack in MAAC play Thursday.

The Warriors have gone 6-3 in home games. Merrimack is third in the MAAC scoring 67.8 points while shooting 40.4% from the field.

The Pioneers have gone 9-4 against MAAC opponents. Sacred Heart ranks seventh in the MAAC with 21.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Wood averaging 5.6.

Merrimack averages 67.8 points, 6.3 more per game than the 61.5 Sacred Heart gives up. Sacred Heart averages 58.4 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 66.9 Merrimack gives up to opponents.

The Warriors and Pioneers square off Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lydia Melaschenko is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, while averaging 12.1 points. Roman is averaging 14.2 points, 13.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games.

Wood is averaging 14.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Pioneers. Nalyce Dudley is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 7-3, averaging 67.9 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Pioneers: 7-3, averaging 63.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

