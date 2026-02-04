Mercer faces UNC Greensboro, seeks to halt 3-game slide

UNC Greensboro Spartans (13-9, 3-4 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (12-9, 2-4 SoCon) Macon, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (13-9, 3-4 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (12-9, 2-4 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer aims to stop its three-game slide when the Bears play UNC Greensboro.

The Bears are 6-3 on their home court. Mercer is fifth in the SoCon with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Stephanie Utomi averaging 2.2.

The Spartans have gone 3-4 against SoCon opponents. UNC Greensboro ranks second in the SoCon shooting 32.4% from 3-point range.

Mercer’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game UNC Greensboro allows. UNC Greensboro averages 65.6 points per game, 3.0 more than the 62.6 Mercer allows to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nahawa Diarra Berthe is averaging 11.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Bears. Abby Holtman is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Rylan Moffitt is averaging 6.2 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Spartans. Jeni Levine is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 68.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 36.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

